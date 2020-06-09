Heficed Paves the Way for Widespread IP Accessibility for Equinix Clients

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

By enabling the integration of more technology stacks, Heficed will present new scaling opportunities for Equinix clients, in turn bringing the concept of IP leasing one step closer to being recognized as the new industry standard. June 11th, 2020. Heficed, the provider of network infrastructure solutions, announced they are bringing the IP Address Market to the Equinix platform. This will provide widespread accessibility to IP assets for Equinix customers, levelling out the playing field for companies with limited capacity to build their own IP infrastructure and contributing to the growth of the world’s largest ecosystems of interconnected partners.

In order to provide continuous quality service, businesses need sufficient IP resources to sustain the growth of their operations. IP Address Market will enable Equinix clients to access a vast amount of IPv4 addresses, paving the way for streamlined and accelerated scalability.

The exhaustion of IPv4 addresses has put up new barriers for scaling business; the IP Address Market helps Equinix clients break through these obstacles with the resources needed to grow and sustain their operations much faster, and without aggravating the IP shortage issue.

IP exhaustion was a predetermined problem, as no one had anticipated the scale at which the internet would evolve; the 4.3 billion IPv4 addresses were not meant to sustain the rapidly growing IoT market and the vast amount of always-on connections. In 2019, the last regional internet registry ran out of available IPv4 addresses, escalating the issue even further.

The IP Address Market mitigates the problem as it enables unused IP addresses to reenter the market. Consequently, it provides access to extensive IPv4 resources, enabling businesses to lease necessary IPs and continue scaling their operations without contributing to the current strain placed on the market.

This will further accelerate the development of the IP Address Market and bring the concept of IP leasing one step closer to being recognized as the new industry standard, enabling more efficient resource allocation and helping to build sustainable IP infrastructures.

Recently Heficed enhanced their Geolocation search feature, enabling IP address selection by the desired location. In the near future, the company plans to roll out additional features, such as Take Away IPs (TAIP), Bring Your Own IPs (BYOIP), and automated IP health checks. The end goal is to have full operational sustainability with zero need for provision.