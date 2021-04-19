BeyondTrust Enhances Partner Program

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced it has revamped its Channel Partner Program to expand its tier structure, increase Cloud and Term subscription discounts, and boost benefits as Partners move up to new tiers. The enhanced Partner Program, which is spearheaded by new Vice President of Global Partner Programs, Jeff Mattan, features four tiers – Authorized, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Mattan brings more than 15 years of partner program experience to BeyondTrust, most recently as the Sr. Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Operations, Marketing and Enablement at IoT provider KeepTruckin. Previous roles include serving as the Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Enablement and Operations at Proofpoint, Director of Worldwide Partner Enablement at Citrix, and Sr. Director of Worldwide Channels, Marketing and Strategy at ShoreTell. At past companies, he’s built deal registration programs, merged hardware and SaaS partner programs into one, and created partner compensation programs that helped legacy partners transition to the cloud.