Sounil Yu Named New CISO and Head of Research & Latha Maripuri, CISO of Uber, Joins the JupiterOne Board of Directors

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

JupiterOne, announced the hiring of Sounil Yu as Chief Information Security Officer, and the appointment of Latha Maripuri to the company’s board of directors.

Yu joins JupiterOne as CISO and Head of Research. He was the former CISO-in-Residence for YL Ventures, where he worked closely with aspiring entrepreneurs to validate their startup ideas and develop approaches for hard problems in cybersecurity. Prior to that role, Yu served at Bank of America as their Chief Security Scientist and at Booz Allen Hamilton where he helped improve security at several Fortune 100 companies and government agencies.

Maripuri joins as the newest member of the Board of Directors. In her current role as the CISO for Uber, Maripuri oversees cybersecurity engineering, technical privacy and physical security systems for the company. Prior to joining Uber, she was the Global CISO at News Corp. Maripuri also served as a global business and technology executive at IBM, where she helped shape the IBM Security division.

Yu has more than three decades of experience as a security innovator in building, vetting, and operating cybersecurity systems and products. He also is the creator of the influential Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Triad, powerful tools and frameworks that have shaped the views of the overall security ecosystem.

Maripuri has extensive experience in driving tech strategy and innovation, market research, product management, engineering, business development, and M&A for more than two decades.