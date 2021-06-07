Beyond Identity appoints Juha Hakava as Regional Director for the Nordics

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Identity is the first and only company to provide a comprehensive passwordless identity management platform. Most data breaches and ransomware attacks start with cybercriminals stealing or leveraging compromised passwords. Beyond Identity removes this primary attack vector and stops attacks by eliminating the password.

The company replaces insecure passwords with an innovative solution based on asymmetric cryptography and X.509 certificates. This proven, secure and scalable technology underpins TLS (the lock in the browser) which is ubiquitously deployed across the internet to protect trillions of pounds of financial transactions daily. The cloud-native solution can be deployed in under an hour. It provides businesses with the strongest multi-factor authentication possible and removes user friction by requiring users to pick up a second device or enter a one-time code to login.

Launched in April 2020 in the US, the company is now investing heavily in entering the Nordic markets. Juha’s role will be to build out the business in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. His previous experience includes similar roles over the past 15 years with VMware/Carbon Black, Blue Coat and others.

As a 100% channel-centric business, Juha will use his vast experience of the channel ecosystem to identity and partner with Distributors, MSSPs, VARs and advisory organisations to help drive growth across the region.