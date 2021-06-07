Quality Management: New certification for the Advanced Mediomatrix Data Center

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Advanced MedioMatrix obtains a new certification: ISO 9001, attesting to the quality of the first datacenter in Moselle. This certification complements those already acquired in recent months, guaranteeing Advanced MedioMatrix an even higher level of service.

ISO 9001 STANDARD: A QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

This standard provides the organizational requirements needed to ensure our customers an optimal, uniform and certified level of service. It allows us to have a quality management system adapted to all ISO standards structuring the company.

ISO 9001 aims to increase customer satisfaction through the application of this management system. The process approach, the involvement of the personnel, the leadership... are some of the conditions to respect. This certification, like all other ISO standards, was issued by Bureau Veritas, the world leader in inspection and certification.

THE PROTECTION OF YOUR DATA, OUR PRIORITY

With the opening of the first data center in Moselle, Advanced MedioMatrix is positioning itself as the local hosting provider of choice, participating in the region’s digital ecosystem.

The datacenter is strategically located in the Mercy business park, in Peltre near Metz, the number one French village where life is good**.

At the heart of the European high-speed network, Advanced MedioMatrix is designed to meet the data storage needs of companies and local authorities, which will be able to install their IT equipment there in complete security.

** According to a ranking published by the Journal du dimanche (JDD) in April 2021.