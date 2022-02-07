Axon Technologies Names Andrea Di Bari as Head of SecOps Architecture and Engineering, Shyju Mannian Veedu as Financial Controller, and Sandra Hattab as Cybersecurity Consultant

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axon Technologies has announced the expansion of its executive team with three key appointments. Andrea Di Bari has joined as the company’s Head of SecOps Architecture and Engineering, Shyju Mannian Veedu as its Financial Controller, and Sandra Hattab as its Cybersecurity Consultant.

Andrea Di Bari brings more than 20 years of experience supporting organizations across Europe design, build and operate their SOCs. With significant experience in Telecoms, Financial Services, and Critical Infrastructure industries and as a proven cybersecurity leader, he will be responsible for steering the vision of Axon’s SecOps division.

With over 16 years of experience, Shyju Mannian Veedu will play a critical role in Axon’s financial strategy and opportunity forecasting. He brings his dedicated experience in management accounting, group reporting, consolidation, budgeting, strategic planning, process improvement, and automation to the table. Prior to joining Axon Technologies, Shyju was working as a Management Accountant with Emirates Flight Catering Company.

Hailing from a telecommunications and computer engineering background, Sandra Hattab is CISSP certified and offers deep knowledge of security best practices, which will be vital to her new role at Axon Technologies. She will spearhead the company’s cybersecurity transformation programs for Axon’s customers, which often begins with consulting. Her experience also includes successfully advising and delivering on cybersecurity strategies, objectives, and roadmaps with hands-on experience in implementing remediation plans for matrix organizations.

Axon Technologies simplifies cybersecurity to protect customers’ business, people, reputation, assets, and operations from any internal and external threats. The information security company has established a proactive disciplined approach focusing on the five key areas – assess, transform, defend, respond, and train – to tackle any cybersecurity needs.