Attivo Networks Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced an integration with IBM Security Resilient, the company’s security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform. This integration enables organizations to respond rapidly to detected threats by reducing false-positive alerts and excessive manual intervention. The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend® BOTsink® solution integration for Resilient configures quickly to give organizations the ability to combine early and accurate detection with automated security orchestration.

The BOTsink solution is available to the security community through IBM Security App Exchange, a marketplace where developers across the industry can share applications based on IBM Security technologies. As threats are evolving faster than ever, collaborative development amongst the security industry helps organizations adapt quickly and speed innovation in the fight against cybercrime.

Attivo BOTSink solution integrates with Resilient, which accelerates incident response with its orchestration and automation capabilities, to investigate and mitigate threats. Leveraging Resilient’s open application programming interfaces (APIs), Attivo BOTSink for Resilient allows Attivo Networks and Resilient customers to automate security orchestration, reduce triage times, and accelerate incident response. Organizations gain accurate detection early in the attack cycle, which can trigger incident response playbooks and leverage automation, for faster response. It also provides forensic evidence collection and attack activity recordings that organizations can leverage for threat intelligence development. Resilient can dynamically deploy decoys from the BOTsink as part of an orchestration playbook to add on-demand deception coverage in response to detected activity.

The Attivo BOTsink integration for Resilient is available on the IBM Security App Exchange ecosystem.