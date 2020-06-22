Atos ranked n°3 worldwide in Managed Security Services by Revenue by Gartner for second year in a row

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces that it has been ranked the 3rd global player and top European player in Managed Security Services (MSS) in terms of 2019 revenues, according to the latest Gartner report.

Atos increased its MSS market share by 0,2% from 2018 to 2019. This is the second year in a row that Atos is in the top 3 worldwide; again achieving the highest revenue of European vendors in this market.

With a global team of over 5,000 security specialists and a worldwide network of 14 Security Operation Centers operating 24/7, Atos offers an end-to-end security partnership. Atos integrates the best-in-breed technologies, offers a full portfolio of advanced security products and solutions, and is constantly consolidating a real industry expertise to help its clients turn risk into business value, in every context.

“Over the past years, significant new threats have emerged, but so too have innovative cyber security solutions. We feel this result reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.” said Pierre Barnabé, Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Head of Public Sector and Defense at Atos, commenting on this Gartner report. “Fighting cybercrime is a team game, which involves our clients, our best security analysts and intelligence researchers, and our state-of-the-art technologies and facilities.”