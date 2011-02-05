Activeeon named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Activeeon has been named by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms report, recognized for its product ProActive Workflows & Scheduling.

According to the report, “Service orchestration and automation platforms aim to deliver on the promise of efficiency, predictability and scalability of I&O processes.” Gartner explains that “workload automation strategies need a reboot to cope with the needs of event-driven business models and cloud infrastructure.”

"You can use a Gartner Market Guide to help understand how the status of an emerging market aligns to your future plans.” In addition, “a Market Guide can help with such questions as, “How suitable is it to make a buying decision today for this market?” or “What key capabilities are providers generally able to bring to this market this year?”