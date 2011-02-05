Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

MAGIC QUADRANT

Activeeon named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Activeeon has been named by Gartner in the 2020 Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms report, recognized for its product ProActive Workflows & Scheduling.

According to the report, “Service orchestration and automation platforms aim to deliver on the promise of efficiency, predictability and scalability of I&O processes.” Gartner explains that “workload automation strategies need a reboot to cope with the needs of event-driven business models and cloud infrastructure.”

"You can use a Gartner Market Guide to help understand how the status of an emerging market aligns to your future plans.” In addition, “a Market Guide can help with such questions as, “How suitable is it to make a buying decision today for this market?” or “What key capabilities are providers generally able to bring to this market this year?”




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 