Atos named a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services by NelsonHall

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Atos announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services globally by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest NEAT report.

The vendor study highlights that Atos has placed strong investments into the future of cybersecurity with multiple strategic acquisitions such as those of Paladion, digital.security, SEC Consult, In Fidem or Motiv, as well as through its studies on quantum computing’s effect on cybersecurity. With its work on edge computing and its partnership with Siemens on IoT security, NelsonHall believes Atos to be one of the strongest vendors in the OT/IoT security market.

NelsonHall also highlighted Atos’ strong use of analytics with the Atos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) which integrates AIsaac®, the Atos AI platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps for ultimate threat detection.

“Atos has a robust portfolio, supported by its use of advanced analytics in cybersecurity and solid acquisition strategy – ultimately enabling clients to respond and recover from threats more rapidly and completely. Atos’ latest commitments and key partnerships have made it one of the strongest players in the OT/IoT security space, and positions Atos to strongly meet future client requirements.” says Mike Smart, Senior Analyst and Operations Officer at NelsonHall.

This NEAT report evaluated 11 service providers based on their abilities to deliver cyber resiliency services with immediate benefit and to meet future client requirements.