Analyst Report Recognises Orbus Software as a Leader in Enterprise Architecture Management Suites

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Orbus Software has been ranked a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2021 report. The report recognises Orbus Software as the only vendor to achieve a maximum score of 5.0 in the architecture governance criterion.

The report, published 4th March 2021, evaluates the top vendors in enterprise architecture (EA) tools and cites Orbus Software “will meet the needs of EA professionals and is strong in security, architecture governance, and business capability management.”

According to the report, “Client references indicate that Orbus Software’s offering has significantly improved their ability to demonstrate EA value, improve EA agility, and manage the architecture”. Orbus Software also received the maximum possible score in the customer satisfaction criterion.

The Forrester Wave™ also gave Orbus Software’s the second highest score in the ‘Current Offering’ category. The report states, “[Orbus Software] has a robust strategy and is likely to maintain its position in the market due to its vision.”