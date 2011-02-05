Atlas VPN introduces privacy technology MultiHop+

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Virtual private network service provider Atlas VPN has launched the first of its kind VPN technology — MultiHop+ — which offers a new, more private, and secure way to route internet traffic.

The recently released feature allows users to connect to the internet through several rotating VPN locations simultaneously, carefully selected for optimal latency and speed for improved protection online.

Traditionally, a VPN works by creating a secure tunnel between a user’s device and a chosen private VPN server and encrypting the data that travels through that tunnel. It is through the VPN server the user then connects to the internet, as a result masking their real IP address.

Unlike standard VPN setup, however, the MultiHop+ routes internet traffic via several VPN servers simultaneously instead of one. This way, the user’s connection is protected with an additional layer of encryption and hidden behind multiple IP addresses from different geographical locations.

Similar to the anonymous Tor network, the servers within the Atlas VPN MultiHop+ chain are selected randomly. However, what’s unique to the MultiHop+ is the fact that the exit server rotates throughout the browsing. It means that each time a user accesses a different domain, their traffic takes a new and random route through the network, making it near impossible to predict and therefore track, and hence resulting in significantly higher levels of privacy and security.

MultiHop+ is the second exclusive VPN technology developed by Atlas VPN engineers. In July, the team also introduced the SafeSwap privacy feature, which allows users to have many changing IP addresses without having to switch between different VPN servers.