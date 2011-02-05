Passbolt’s open-source password manager, Passbolt CE v3.5.0

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Passbolt has announced the release of Passbolt CE v3.5.0. The announcement is the first of a series of features scheduled for release in 2022 including Secret Expiry management, Advanced audit logs and a new Key Escrow plus Account Recovery feature for Passbolt Pro Edition .

Passbolt CE is an enterprise-class, open-source password manager solution trusted by Agile and DevOps teams worldwide; with more than 150,000 users in over 50 countries including Fortune 500 enterprises, governments, and military defence forces. Api-centric and developer focussed Passbolt is fully optimised for collaboration, automation, and privacy. Free, self-hosted and extensible Passbolt CE can be installed natively on any Linux platform and is fully interoperable thanks to its JSON API and use of open standards such as OpenPGP.

Based on feedback from its users, Passbolt v3.5.0 now includes iOS and Android mobile apps, browser integration improvements, PostgreSQL support and brand-new RPM packages. Designed to improve information security for SMEs as well as large scale organisations, Passbolt provides systems’ supervisors operating in a decentralised environment with a feature-rich option for solving password management issues without compromising security or restricting workflow. Commenting on this latest release and future development strategy Remy Bertot, Passbolt CTO said “In the world of password management we are probably the sector’s best kept secret. In the past few years, we have been busy focussing on product development and ensuring that Passbolt offers an unmatched user experience that enables developers to work securely in today’s increasingly challenging and hostile IT environments.