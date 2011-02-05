Atlas VPN has introduced SafeSwap

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Virtual private network service provider Atlas VPN has introduced a new state-of-the-art privacy feature called SafeSwap that further enhances the anonymity of its users. Atlas VPN is the first and only VPN provider to offer this new type of functionality that allows users to have many rotating IP addresses without having to switch between different VPN servers.

Unlike regular servers used by other VPN providers that only assign you a single IP address, the SafeSwap servers have a pool of different IP addresses. Once a user connects to one of these servers, their outgoing traffic will be routed via multiple IP addresses that will constantly and automatically switch for their online sessions without any drop in speed.

This way, it makes it even harder for snoopers, authorities, Internet Service Providers, and advertisers to spy on user’s online activity.

At the moment, the feature is available for Atlas VPN Premium users on Android, iOS, and Windows. Users can choose from three SafeSwap server locations, including Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Singapore, Singapore, and Los Angeles, United States.

However, the company is working on extending its SafeSwap server selection, as well as bringing the feature to macOS in the near future.