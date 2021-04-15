“As the use of IoT has grown, so too have the risks. Traditional cybersecurity is not enough.”

April 2021 by Kaspersky

At this year’s Hannover Messe, Andrey Suvorov, CEO at Adaptive Production Technology – a Kaspersky subsidiary – strengthened the calls for true ‘cyber immunity’ and joined in officially unveiling Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100, which is based on KasperskyOS. This new solution is designed to connect field devices and sensors with Industrial IoT (IIoT) platform services, ensuring the advanced inbuilt security of data collected on equipment, and its safe transition to digital apps.

According to a study by Juniper Research, the global number of IIoT connections is expected to grow 107% by 2025, reaching 36.8 billion. “As the use of IoT has grown, so too have the risks. Traditional cybersecurity is not enough,” comments Andrey Suvorov, CEO at Adaptive Production Technology, a subsidiary of Kaspersky. Collecting and processing data from IIoT sensors on equipment gives businesses a better understanding of their workflow, enables predictive maintenance, and improves efficiency and performance. But the main challenge is how to connect operational technology (OT) with the corporate digital ecosystem, which involves selecting relevant data from the whole dataset, converting it, and sending it securely to the processing application in the IT environment.

“Cybersecurity was not even in the top ten of perceived business risks for 2013; eight years on and it is now one of the most pressing risks to businesses. The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) has run parallel to the rise of threats identified and is very important to this secure gateway, which is the culmination of an eight-year project,” comments Suvorov. “We want to change the traditional cybersecurity approach, which is based on being in a situation of endless vulnerability and, in turn, an endless race to an antidote. We must prepare for the constantly changing threat landscape, which brings new risks daily. Security by design is defined by a specific product goal and security objective, built to create ‘cyber immunity’, prevention and protection.”

Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100 enables direct and protected connection to industrial domains with pumps, CNCs, conveyors and many other expensive fixed assets. This first product has been developed based on Siemens Simatic IoT2040 hardware and KasperskyOS, and according to Kaspersky’s Cyber Immunity concept. Thanks to the Kaspersky Security System, KasperskyOS microkernel and Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) architecture, the gateway can only perform those actions that were envisaged at the design stage. This means that the majority of cyberattacks on the Cyber Immune gateway are ineffective and cannot affect its main functions. Therefore, there is no need for additional protection for the gateway and connected equipment, such as antivirus, device control, or data diode solutions.

The gateway is suitable for deployment in infrastructures with diverse equipment from different manufacturers thanks to its use of the universal communication protocol OPC UA. Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100 has a native connection to Siemens MindSphere – a cloud-based IIoT service digital platform. All functional components of Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100 were designed and developed by Kaspersky’s daughter IIoT company, Adaptive Production Technology (APROTECH), which is an official Silver MindSphere partner. The joint solution enables quick access to trusted industrial data, which transforms this data into productive business results by using powerful industrial applications with advanced analytics and AI.

Grigory Sizov, Head of KasperskyOS Business Unit, adds: “Digital technology is changing fast, and we have seen recently how cybersecurity has become one of the most pressing global issues. Our concept of cyber immunity revolves around building various IT solutions on the provable innate security basis provided by our operating system, KasperskyOS. Cyber immune solutions are able to withstand an overwhelming majority of cyberattacks. I’m very proud that we presented our first Cyber Immune product – Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 100 – at Hannover Messe 2021. This is the beginning of a very big journey, and soon there will be more KasperskyOS-based cyber immune products bringing a paradigm shift to the market."

“Digital transformation will create new leading companies with IIoT ecosystems implemented. Advanced technologies, new skill sets, and innovative business models are among the crucial domains needed for change, together with a new level of resilience required.” concludes Suvorov.