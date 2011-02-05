Armis and Gigamon Team Up to Safeguard Unmanaged and IoT Devices Against Rising Cloud Threats

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Armis, and cloud visibility and analytics pioneer Gigamon announced a joint solution that enables organizations to reduce business risk and increase security through real-time and continuous protection for managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices.

While agent-based security approaches may effectively protect many critical assets on traditional networks, these approaches do little to secure unmanaged, IoT, OT, and medical devices, which are inherently more vulnerable due to a lack of robust security and patching difficulties. As a result, agentless IoT devices have become an attractive attack target for cybercriminals, posing a significant and growing security risk as adoption increases.

According to Gartner®, "Application, cloud, data, endpoint, network and infrastructure security technologies must work together to keep ever-changing organizations secure. A dynamic and adaptable architecture is necessary to support end users located anywhere in the world in connecting from any device, accessing resources on-premises and in the cloud."[1] Also, a new forecast from IDC estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices, or “things,” generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data by 2025, resulting in a widening threat vector that bad actors are keen to exploit as adoption surges.

That’s why today, the Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric™ and the Armis® Agentless Device Security Platform work together to provide full visibility into all traffic across hybrid networks. With Gigamon, organizations are empowered to gain pervasive hybrid cloud visibility, equipping Armis with access to relevant traffic to assure stronger security, compliance, and business continuity.

With this new joint solution, Armis and Gigamon customers will be better equipped to:

• Gain visibility of unmanaged, IoT, OT, and medical devices

• Reduce business and compliance risk with continuous, real-time device vulnerability and behavioral risk assessments

• Align NetOps and SecOps teams using comprehensive device and network data

• Automatically detect and respond to suspicious or malicious device behavior