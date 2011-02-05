Suprema achieves No. 1 market share in the global biometric market excluding China

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

According to the latest report by Omdia, a global market research firm, Suprema ranks first in global market share, excluding China in the field of biometric readers. Suprema is a provider of access control solutions, including biometric terminals.

Omdia said in their Access Control Database 2021 Analysis that Suprema recorded a global market share of about 13% in the field of access control devices using biometric technology such as fingerprint and facial recognition, winning against many global security companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Based on this strong brand power in the EMEA region, Suprema was pushed into first place for biometric reader global market share in 2020, not counting China, Omdia said in their market report.

The report also noted that more than 15 million mobile credentials were downloaded in 2020 and stressed that contactless access control measures have grown rapidly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suprema was also selected as the number one brand in both the access control software sector and the mobile access card solution sector in a March 2021 survey by the international security publication A&S Magazine. Mobile access card solutions in particular, which were developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been multiplying at home and abroad due to the spread of decentralized identification (DID) and mobile identification cards, showing various possibilities for innovating new authentication methods.