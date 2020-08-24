Arcules Honored with Benchmark Innovation Award for Hybrid VMS Solution with Technology Partner Milestone Systems

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arcules announced that the Arcules-XProtect Hybrid VMS Solution has been selected as the winner in the Service-based Solutions category of the 2020 Benchmark Innovation awards. The program selected the hybrid cloud video management software (VMS) from both Arcules and Milestone Systems for its ability to enhance the technological capabilities of security and IT teams while empowering integrators to tap into the revenue benefits of cloud services.

Benchmark, which provides insight into technical innovations and smart solutions, believes that it is vital that manufacturers and service providers deliver innovations that both enhance the technological capabilities of their products and allow those developments to be implemented in a way that delivers tangible benefits and added value. The Benchmark Innovations Award program highlights and rewards such advances and innovative thinking.

Arcules-XProtect integrates cloud-based VSaaS with Milestone XProtect on-premise video management software (VMS) to deliver a powerful solution for organizations looking to centralize their dispersed video surveillance operations. The solution is a flexible and feature-rich solution that allows Milestone XProtect customers to deploy remote sites quickly with the power of the Arcules cloud service, with minimal IT resources and downtime. Additionally, Arcules’ intuitive platform provides sites and cameras connected to Arcules VSaaS an underlying cloud infrastructure with features such as compatibility between sites, low video latency, data encryption, redundancy, streamlined maintenance with automatic updates, and easy onboarding.