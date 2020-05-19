Arcserve and Sophos Deepen Alliance

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arcserve, LLC announced an expansion of its alliance with Sophos to introduce industry-first cyber and data protection for infrastructures with on-premises, cloud, and SaaS-based workloads. This continued collaboration eliminates the complexity of discrete cybersecurity and data protection with the first solution suite to combine anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies with immutable backup and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for protection from cyberattacks, major disasters, human error, or other unplanned outages. New cloud and SaaS solutions include Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 and Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 consumers commissioned by Arcserve, nearly 60% would likely avoid doing business with an organization that experienced a cyberattack in the past year. That, coupled with the fact that Cybersecurity Ventures has predicted the global cost of ransomware to reach $20 billion by 2021, means enterprises must be more vigilant in mitigating both the short and long-term financial consequences that follow a cyberattack.

Arcserve Solutions Secured by Sophos

Arcserve Solutions Secured by Sophos leverage AI-powered system protection with deep learning technology that detects both known and unknown malware without relying on signatures, exploit prevention, and anti-ransomware capabilities. They also prevent data loss and downtime with agentless and agent-based backup, DR onsite or to public and private clouds, local and remote virtual standby, AES encryption, role-based access control, and SLA reporting. This industry-leading alliance was first launched with Arcserve Appliances Secured by Sophos, and will now also include:

• Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos: Protects cloud-based workloads to enable cohesive cloud security, protection, and retention strategies. Offered as a fully managed service extension to Arcserve UDP software and appliances, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, RPO and SLA validation, application-level recovery, and failover and failback to public and private clouds with egress included.

• Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 Secured by Sophos: Protects Microsoft Office 365 data from intentional or unintentional deletion, programmatic issues and external security threats with cloud-to-cloud backup for Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business, and SharePoint Online. Powered by Arcserve UDP and Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, quick restore to Office 365, and granular recovery with egress included.

Both solutions are available as an annual subscription.