BIOS IT Partners with Panasas to Deliver ActiveStor Ultra Turnkey HPC Storage Appliances

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

BIOS IT has partnered with HPC storage expert Panasas® to deliver turnkey storage solutions leveraging the Panasas ActiveStor® Ultra appliance.

ActiveStor Ultra runs the PanFS® parallel file system on industry-standard hardware.

BIOS IT will sell Panasas storage solutions throughout the US, EMEA and APAC as an appointed value-added reseller (VAR), providing customized HPC product and service solutions to its customers.

ActiveStor Ultra with PanFS offers the performance, enterprise grade reliability and manageability required to process the large and complex datasets associated with HPC workloads and emerging applications like AI, precision medicine, autonomous driving, AR and VR. The system provides unlimited performance scaling, utilizes multi-tier intelligent data placement, and features a balanced node architecture that prevents hot spots and bottlenecks by automatically adapting to dynamically changing workloads and increasing demands.

To find out more about the ActiveStor Ultra solution, now available through BIOS IT