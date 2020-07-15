Arcserve Appoints Ivan Pittaluga as Chief Technology Officer
July 2020 by Marc Jacob
Arcserve, LLC announced the appointment of Ivan Pittaluga as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pittaluga, an industry veteran, comes with a proven track record of leading advances in service delivery and transformational technology in the high-tech space. As CTO, he will oversee the strategy and development of Arcserve’s globally recognized portfolio of backup, disaster recovery, continuous availability, migration, and archiving solutions.
Prior to joining Arcserve, Pittaluga served as vice president of data protection and governance for Veritas Technologies, where he guided the company’s multinational software engineering and product development efforts for its NetBackup product. Pittaluga also previously held senior engineering positions at Symantec, Commvault, Legato Systems (Dell EMC), and Mastercard.
Tweeter