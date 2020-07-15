Arcserve Appoints Ivan Pittaluga as Chief Technology Officer

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arcserve, LLC announced the appointment of Ivan Pittaluga as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pittaluga, an industry veteran, comes with a proven track record of leading advances in service delivery and transformational technology in the high-tech space. As CTO, he will oversee the strategy and development of Arcserve’s globally recognized portfolio of backup, disaster recovery, continuous availability, migration, and archiving solutions.