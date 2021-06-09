Apricorn’s Aegis Secure Key 3NXC USB-C Flash Key Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC has been awarded FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation (certification #3943) by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This level of certification serves to authorize a device’s use in industries and institutions — healthcare, finance, defence, and legal; both nationally and globally— in compliance with stringent data security regulations such as HIPAA, FERPA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and GDPR. The Aegis Secure Key 3NXC was introduced in July 2020 and is the only hardware-encrypted flash key that is compatible with USB-C without the need for a separate A-to-C adapter.

The Secure Key 3NXC is part of Apricorn’s 3NX series, which all come standard with AegisWare™, Apricorn’s proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defence, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. The FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation certifies a device’s use in industries and institutions operating with stringent data security regulations. Additionally, all internal componentry is protected from physical tampering with a layer of hardened epoxy, and locked-down firmware brings immunity to malware attacks. The 3NX family is the only hardware encrypted device that provides the ability to toggle between Fixed Disk and Removable Media (U.S. Pat. No 10,338,840).

Additional security advantages of Apricorn’s hardware encrypted USB storage devices include:

• No software involved –nothing to keylog or to hack

• Bootable—backup/restore your OS offline

• OS Agnostic—completely cross platform compatible

• Onboard keypad—all authentication takes place within the device itself

• All data, passwords and encryption keys are 256-bit encrypted at rest

• No host computer involved in setup, authentication or encryption

• Forced Enrollment – no default PINs ensures that data is not put at risk by employees who fail to change the PIN before deployment

• IP-68 validated against water and dust damage.