Agility Logistics Brings More Efficiency and Sustainability to Processes and Customer Service with OpenText Content Services

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

OpenText announced Agility Logistics, one of the world’s largest integrated logistics providers, has deployed OpenText™ Content Services to streamline global operations, including freight and shipping via land, air and sea for more than 60,000 customers in 100 countries.

Agility Logistics works with companies to move, manage and distribute the goods that underpin global commerce. Every shipment produces a physical paper trail of documents – such as airway bills, invoices and bills of lading – which previously took days to reach their destination for cargo processing. To secure end-to-end information resiliency and efficiency, the company implemented OpenText Information Management technologies to provide an integrated, centralized repository for capturing, sharing and managing documents.

“Visibility into supply has been critical to helping us navigate the disruption brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have made investments in our technology that have helped us manage,” said Deepak Sharma, Global IT Director for Business Solutions and Support at Agility Logistics. “OpenText has helped us optimize customer service by providing a single access point for customers to view their documents, track shipping and receive invoices. Instead of having to call our customer service department to request the documents they need, customers can now instantly access critical information, saving them time and allowing us to focus on getting goods to market.”

After a lengthy evaluation process, Agility chose OpenText™ Content Services solutions, including:

• OpenText™ Intelligent Capture to automatically scan and transform documents into PDFs while metadata is captured to enable easy search and retrieval

• OpenText™ Documentum as a content management platform to tightly integrate with the company’s core logistics system and financial applications, ensuring reports and key financial data are automatically stored in an electronic format

• OpenText™ Documentum xCP to build modern user interfaces tailored to customers’ needs across verticals

• OpenText™ InfoArchive to ensure data and content retention complies with industry requirements

“Digital transformation is not just injecting technology into the well-established shipping industry, it is about changing the entire way of doing business,” said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer, OpenText. “As a major global operation, Agility Logistics needed an enterprise-wide system flexible enough to meet the unique requirements of its operating regions. Leveraging innovative offerings from OpenText, Agility has increased customer satisfaction and cost savings while expediting processing and payments. Now, more than ever, we depend on companies like Agility to efficiently and safely move, manage and distribute time-sensitive goods across the world.”

Agility will also leverage OpenText technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of their operations. “When an organization can track goods from origin to destination, and anything in between, they can optimize shipping to reduce carbon emissions,” said Sharma. “Our global strategy is to be consistently efficient and sustainable in our operations, and OpenText is helping us accomplish this.”