AgilePQ and Aegex Announce New Partnership

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

AgilePQ, a cryptographic company at the cutting edge of encryption and quantum security, and Aegex Technologies, the industry-leader for intrinsically safe sensors and tablets for use in the world’s most hazardous areas, have partnered to provide the AgilePQ post-quantum data security solution on the Aegex NexVu IoT sensor platform. The technology will secure oil refineries, chemical plants, pharmaceutical facilities and other hazardous work areas against the eminent threats associated with cyberattacks.

The Aegex NexVu system brings together up to 32 sensor nodes that can be custom configured for nearly any application to provide real-time monitoring. As a result, Aegex helps its customers capture thousands of data combinations, identify problems before they start, and most notably integrate with legacy process automation sensors and systems. This data is then transmitted to the cloud or on-premises systems, enabling artificial intelligence and live visualization of operational information.

The AgilePQ enabled NexVu sensor platform is anticipated to be available to the public in mid-2020. Interested parties can contact Aegex at 470-242-4000 or contact@aegex.com to discuss preorders and be the first to take advantage of this incredible partnership.