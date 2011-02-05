Ping Identity Announces Key European Distributor as Part of Channel Expansion Strategy

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced its partnership with e92cloud. The partnership is a key distribution agreement for Ping Identity in Europe and allows for broader reach in the lower enterprise market following the Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform’s expansion of cloud-based identity security solutions.

According to a recent Grand View Research report, the global identity and access management (IAM) market size is expected to reach USD 24.12 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.1% over the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud services and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) within organizations has raised concerns and created a growing need for IAM solutions.

Together, e92cloud and Ping Identity are able to help meet this market demand. Through their partnership, e92cloud will aim to grow and support an enlarged community of channel partners with a broad range of services including integrated marketing and demand generation, pre and post-sale technical support, education and financing.

e92cloud is a cybersecurity Value Added Distributor dedicated to cloud technologies, working with a partner community including Value Added Resellers, Channel Services Providers and Managed Services Providers to support end-users in their cloud strategy and digital transformation goals. With e92cloud’s background in high-growth, cloud-first solution and its dedicated services, Ping Identity is able to better support its customers on their cloud journey while protecting their data, applications and users.

To ensure a seamless transition, existing partners can choose to retain a direct touch relationship with Ping Identity or seamlessly move to a distribution model with e92cloud. However, new channel benefits will be focused around delivery through e92cloud.