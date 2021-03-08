AWS Expands Support for Virtual Private Cloud Traffic Mirroring, Enhancing NETSCOUT Visibility

March 2021 by NETSCOUT

Amazon has now expanded their Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Traffic Mirroring to support additional select non-Nitro EC2 instance types. Amazon VPC Traffic Mirroring allows you to replicate the network traffic from EC2 instances within a VPC to selected security and monitoring appliances. This expanded VPC Traffic Mirroring support of EC2 instances enables NETSCOUT to provide end-to-end visibility for security and service assurance of applications and services in running in AWS.

Previously, AWS customers could only enable VPC Traffic Mirroring on their Nitro-based EC2 instances. Customers can now enable VPC Traffic Mirroring on additional instances types, such as C4, D2, G3, G3s, H1, I3, M4, P2, P3, R4, X1, and X1e, that use the Xen-based hypervisor. This enables AWS customers to now uniformly inspect network traffic on these additional EC2 instance types. This feature is available in all 22 AWS regions where VPC Traffic Mirroring is currently supported.

Amazon VPC traffic mirroring helps NETSCOUT to seamlessly extend our packet-capturing capabilities to AWS and effectively gain visibility without borders into applications and their dependencies in hybrid cloud environments. The traffic mirrored from AWS AMI (Amazon Machine Image) workloads to NETSCOUT virtual probes deployed in AWS is transformed into smart data and analyzed to provide deep insights into application performance and security. This real time, precise, and relevant intelligence is delivered across all connected applications and their interactions with the service delivery infrastructure.

NETSCOUT’s virtual probes offer a cost effective and affordable on-premises and off-premises packet-capturing solution for both service assurance and security. By harnessing the intelligence of the captured packet data, we deliver a robust early warning system for both performance and security.

By combining Amazon VPC traffic mirroring with NETSCOUT technology, enterprises have an innovative and agentless solution to streamline the acquisition of packet data for effective monitoring for security and service assurance in hybrid cloud environments before, during, and after workload migration to AWS.

As cloud migration and digital transformation continues to accelerate, IT, development, and security teams and processes need increased visibility to assure agile service delivery from cloud deployments. Traffic mirroring turned into NETSCOUT smart data in AWS is key to delivering cloud migration success.