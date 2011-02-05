AVEVA Unveils Operations Portfolio to Deliver Increased Connectivity and Interoperability for Customers

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

AVEVA unveiled its latest Operations portfolio delivering a new level of technology and commercial flexibility. These releases across its full HMI SCADA portfolio bring connectivity, interoperability, and expanded visibility to drive enhanced business performance.

AVEVA’s Operations portfolio, is designed to deliver a new cloud and mobile experience driving collaboration and enabling frictionless workflow and multi-experience ’Access when you want, the way you want, with the device you want’. By combining its Edge to Enterprise approach and AVEVA™ Unified Operations Center with AVEVA™ Flex licensing, AVEVA offers full enterprise visibility and decision support that further integrates operational data from across the business with prebuilt industry application templates.

The combined releases enhance AVEVA’s customers’ experience in 4 key areas:

• Connectivity: across the portfolio. AVEVA is enhancing capabilities for Edge computing, IIoT architectures, and Cloud connectivity. Users will be able to remotely manage and control edge devices on the cloud, provision HMI on the cloud, and read/write to web-based applications

• Interoperability: from the Edge to site/plant, multi-site and Enterprise capabilities, each software release within AVEVA’s full spectrum of HMI SCADA software will introduce enhanced seamless interoperability with compatible AVEVA products.

• Expanded Visibility and upgradeability: with common industrial graphics across the portfolio from Edge to Enterprise with a ‘Build Once and Deploy Anywhere’ cloud-based approach. User will be able to realize implementation efficiency and enterprise standardization across their operations.

• Flexible Licensing: the introduction of AVEVA Flex subscription licensing for its HMI SCADA + complimentary portfolios, lowers the traditional barriers and cost of entry for adopting new technologies that help provide business agility and drive transformation.