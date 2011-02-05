Matrix 5MP IP Cameras is launched

With the continued demand for IP Video Surveillance in Small and Medium-scale Enterprises, new solutions that produce better image quality in the most challenging conditions are needed. To meet the growing needs of SMBs, Matrix has strengthened its offerings by adding 5MP IP Cameras to its existing range of 2MP and 3MP IP Cameras.

Equipped with Sony STARVIS sensor with Exmor technology our 5MP IP Camera delivers a true, 104-degree Horizontal field-of-view (FOV) and exceptional low light performance in light as low as 0.01 lux. With its H.265 compression, users can reduce storage consumption by up to 30%. Available in Dome and Bullet variants, Matrix 5MP IP Cameras are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Key Features:

· Better Quality Images with 5 MP Resolution

· Sony Starvis series Sensor with Exmor Technology for Exceptional Low Light Performance

· Larger Field-of-View (FOV) – 104 degrees HFOV

· Color Images in Light as Low as 0.01 lux

· IP67 and IK10 Protection

· Latest H.265 Compression Technology

· True WDR – to Deliver Consistent Images in Varying Light Conditions