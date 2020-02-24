ATE obtains HDS certification

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

After winning ISO 27001 certification in 2019, the French company ATE, which specializes in hosting and outsourcing strategic information systems, announced today that it is now also HDS certified (Data Host Health).

The Health Data Hosting Approval (HADS), which ATE had for almost ten years and was issued by the Ministry of Health, has been replaced by the HDS certification. The HDS certification is now based on international standards and sets new requirements for accommodation personal health data.

ATE’s HDS certification was carried out by Certi-Trust, an accredited certifying body, and covers the following activities:

• The provision and operational condition of physical sites to house the physical infrastructure of the information system used for the processing of health data;

• The provision and operational maintenance of the physical infrastructure of the information system used for the processing of health data;

• Making the information system’s application hosting platform available and maintaining operational condition;

• Making available and maintaining the virtual infrastructure of the information system used for the processing of health data in operational condition;

• Backing up health data.