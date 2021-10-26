400,000 users exposed by API vulnerability - EXPERT COMMENT

October 2021 by Nathanael Coffing, CSO and Co-founder of Cloudentit

In response to Scoolio’s API flaw that exposed the data of 400,000 German students, I wanted to share the below commentary from Nathanael Coffing, CSO and co-founder of Cloudentity, for your use in a potential story on the topic.

Nathanael Coffing, CSO and Co-founder of Cloudentity:

“As today’s enterprises increasingly turn to application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance user experience and drive innovation, they often overlook the need to protect these services with fine-grained authorization and consent. In this case, the exposed data was more than enough for cybercriminals to launch highly targeted phishing attacks against the impacted users. Any organization responsible for consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII) must prioritize implementing proper security guardrails to mitigate data leakage and exposure risks. Enforcing context-based granular authorization on all APIs and externalizing it from the API code prevents hackers from attacking flaws that expose sensitive personal information and ensures authorization and consent safeguards cover all users.”