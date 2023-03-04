10m Dish customers at risk in US Broadcast sector after Ransomware attack

March 2023 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Co-founder at ransomware specialists, Blackfog

After an ongoing outage to the U.S. satellite television provider ‘Dish’ last Thursday, it has been confirmed that this was due to a ransomware attack and data has been exfiltrated from their systems, with 10 million customers at risk. Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Ransomware and ADX specialists, Blackfog points out that “Although the perpetrators of the Dish ransomware attack are not yet known, it’s fairly likely they’re having a field day with this attack.

In addition to the broadcasting disruption, which is causing widespread issues, any exfiltration of data will also have major consequences. The potential fallout when there are 10 million customers at risk could be on another level. Particularly if the data includes sensitive customer and employee information.

We’re already seeing other areas of societal critical infrastructure targeted on a regular basis (think Royal Mail in the UK), could this be the start of a new wave of attacks, targeting our broadcast and entertainment services?

All organisations with data to secure must ensure they are doing everything they can to prevent any unauthorized data exfiltration by adding newer third generation ADX tools to their cybersecurity stack. If Dish had such software installed, this attack would likely never have occurred.”