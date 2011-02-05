ZTE launches its cybersecurity lab in China to boost ICT industry security

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

ZTE Corporation has verified its commitment to the ICT industry against cybersecurity threats by launching its first cybersecurity lab in Nanjing, China.

Following the establishment of the Nanjing complex, the company is already planning to expand across the globe with cybersecurity developments in Italy and Belgium already in the pipeline. The opening of a new lab represents an important milestone for ZTE as it looks to increase transparency and enhance trust with third parties.

With the vision of “Security in DNA, Trust through Transparency”, ZTE is committed to providing customers with end-to-end security products and services by integrating security considerations and controls into every aspect of the product’s life cycle. The cybersecurity lab aims to provide global customers, regulators and other stakeholders with security assessment and audit services, such as source code reviews on ZTE products including 4G and 5G, security design audit, procedural document review, black box testing and penetration testing.

Furthermore, the cybersecurity lab, functioning as an industry cooperation and research platform, will also facilitate in-depth researches and explorations in the security field.

ZTE is committed to meeting the security demands of customers and regulators and leveraging the platform of the cybersecurity lab for further transparency, cooperation and communication. Moving forward, the company will collaborate with world-class security organizations to jointly conduct security assessment, certification, training and consulting.

Confronted with the cybersecurity challenges in the 5G era, ZTE will continue to adhere to the company’s vision of “Enabling Connectivity and Trust Everywhere” and bring trustworthy cybersecurity capabilities worldwide.