De la Théorie à la pratique











White Paper KuppingerCole – Kleverware IAG

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Identity & Access Governance is a must for every business. Unfortunately, the way it is commonly done today is inefficient and cumbersome. It is latest time to review the approaches on Identity & Access Governance and implement lean concepts that help businesses to comply in an efficient manner, while also effectively mitigating business risks that derive from excessive entitlements. Kleverware IAG is a solution that focuses on such lean approach.

White Paper by Martin KUPPINGER from KuppingerCole

