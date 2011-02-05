Search
Webroot Announces Integration with BrightGauge

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Webroot announced a new integration with BrightGauge, a business intelligence platform for managed service providers (MSPs). This industry-first partnership will integrate Webroot’s real-time cybersecurity data into custom dashboards and reports through the BrightGauge platform for better business insights.

About the Integration:

• Webroot is the first and only cybersecurity provider to integrate with BrightGauge’s business intelligence platform for MSPs.
• With customizable dashboards leveraging Webroot data, BrightGauge customers will experience a real-time view of active threats to monitor and manage security operations.
• Security reports through BrightGauge help MSPs share Webroot’s in-depth data with customers to make impactful business decisions.
• The integration of Webroot and BrightGauge is now available.




