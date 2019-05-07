Vigil@nce - wpasupplicant: NULL pointer dereference via eap_server_pwd.c, eap_pwd.c
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD, pfSense, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via eap_server_pwd.c, eap_pwd.c of wpasupplicant, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter