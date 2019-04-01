Vigil@nce - sysstat: out-of-bounds memory reading via remap_struct memmove

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via remap_struct() memmove() of sysstat, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...