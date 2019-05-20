Vigil@nce - spring-security: bad quality of the PRNG SecureRandomFactoryBean
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make profit of the badness of the PRNG SecureRandomFactoryBean.
