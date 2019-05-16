Vigil@nce - php-pecl-imagick: buffer overflow

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of php-pecl-imagick, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

