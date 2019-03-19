Vigil@nce - libjpeg-turbo: out-of-bounds memory reading via get_8bit_row
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via get_8bit_row() of libjpeg-turbo, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
