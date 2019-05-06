Vigil@nce - gnome-shell: privilege escalation via a locked session

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger actions in gnome-shell from the keyboard when the session is locked, in order to escalate his privileges.

