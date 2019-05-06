Vigil@nce - gnome-shell: privilege escalation via a locked session
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger actions in gnome-shell from the keyboard when the session is locked, in order to escalate his privileges.
