Vigil@nce - cloud-init: privilege escalation via Azure Extra Authorized Keys
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Azure Extra Authorized Keys of cloud-init, in order to escalate his privileges.
