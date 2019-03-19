Vigil@nce - WordPress Social Network Tabs: information disclosure
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of WordPress Social Network Tabs, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
