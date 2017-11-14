Vigil@nce - WordPress Boozang: Cross Site Scripting
January 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress Boozang, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 14/11/2017.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Boozang plugin can be installed on WordPress.
However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress Boozang, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter