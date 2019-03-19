Vigil@nce - WordPress Booking Calendar: SQL injection

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a SQL injection of WordPress Booking Calendar, in order to read or alter data.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 19/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The WordPress Booking Calendar product uses a database.

However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.

An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of WordPress Booking Calendar, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...