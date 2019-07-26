Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS Liberty Admin Center: information disclosure via Clickjacking

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WebSphere AS Liberty.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Clickjacking of WebSphere AS Liberty Admin Center, in order to obtain sensitive information.

