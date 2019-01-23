Vigil@nce - WebKitGTK+: multiple vulnerabilities
March 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/01/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of WebKitGTK+.
