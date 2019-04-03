Vigil@nce - Vtiger CRM: two vulnerabilities
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Vtiger CRM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Vtiger CRM.
