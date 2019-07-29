Vigil@nce - Simple DirectMedia Layer: buffer overflow via SDL2_image
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via SDL2_image() of Simple DirectMedia Layer, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
