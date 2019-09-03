Vigil@nce - Samba: read-write access via Root Filesystem Access
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Samba, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Root Filesystem Access of Samba, in order to read or alter data.
