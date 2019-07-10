Vigil@nce - Redis: buffer overflow via Hyperloglog 3 Bytes

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, RHEL, Ubuntu. Severity: 2/4. Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client. Provenance: user account. Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 10/07/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Hyperloglog of Redis, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...